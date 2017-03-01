Ukraine investigates tax chief over p...

Ukraine investigates tax chief over possible US$75 million graft - lawyer

The head of Ukraine's tax and customs service, Roman Nasirov, is being investigated over the suspected embezzlement of around 2 billion hryvnias , his lawyer said on Friday. Roman Nasirov, head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, speaks with journalists in Kiev, Ukraine, January 13, 2017.

Chicago, IL

