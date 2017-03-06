Ukraine foreign minister urges continued sanctions on Russia
Secretary of State Tillerson shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Secretary of State Tillerson shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Secretary of State Tillerson stands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Secretary of State Tillerson stands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, WASHINGTON - Ukraine's foreign minister told U.S. senators on Tuesday that sanctions against Russia shouldn't be eased and possibly should be ratcheted up as Moscow escalates its military aggression against its western neighbor.
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,487
|Forums removed
|8 hr
|Cassandra_
|11
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Russian Nazis show their colours; Red, Black, W... (Jun '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|17
|Ukraine appoints young woman to lead purge of b...
|Mar 4
|About time
|67
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|Mar 4
|About time
|54
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Mar 4
|About time
|324
