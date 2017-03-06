Ukraine foreign minister urges contin...

Ukraine foreign minister urges continued sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON - Ukraine's foreign minister told U.S. senators on Tuesday that sanctions against Russia shouldn't be eased and possibly should be ratcheted up as Moscow escalates its military aggression against its western neighbor.

