Ukraine eyes to increase Azerbaijani oil supplies

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ukraine's UkrTransNafta OJSC plans to increase the volumes of Azeri Light oil supplies to the Kremenchug refinery to 1.9 million tons per year in the future, Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv said in an exclusive interview with Trend. Since Mar. 10, 2017, UkrTransNafta OJSC has resumed the operation of a section of the pipeline from Odessa to Kremenchuk cities and started transportation of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.