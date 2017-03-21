Ukraine eyes to increase Azerbaijani oil supplies
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ukraine's UkrTransNafta OJSC plans to increase the volumes of Azeri Light oil supplies to the Kremenchug refinery to 1.9 million tons per year in the future, Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv said in an exclusive interview with Trend. Since Mar. 10, 2017, UkrTransNafta OJSC has resumed the operation of a section of the pipeline from Odessa to Kremenchuk cities and started transportation of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mon
|Donkey Engine
|6
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC