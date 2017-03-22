Ukraine Bars Russia's Eurovision Contestant Over Crimea Visit

Ukraine's main state security agency has announced it has barred Russia's contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest from entering the country, drawing a swift and angry reaction from Moscow. "The Security Service of Ukraine has prohibited Russian Federation citizen Yulia Samoilova from entering Ukrainian territory for a period of three years," agency spokeswoman Olena Hitlyanska said on Facebook on March 22. She said the decision was based on information indicating that Samoilova had violated Ukrainian law, an apparent reference to a visit by the singer to Crimea in 2015 -- the year after Russia seized control of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine.

