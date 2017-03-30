Ukraine allocates 3.7 mln USD for ammunition depot disaster relief

The Ukrainian government said on Wednesday it has allocated 3.7 million U.S. dollars to support the relief works in eastern Kharkov region affected by explosions at an ammunition depot. The money, which was earmarked from the reserve fund of the state budget, will be used to finance the clean-up activities around the depot and the repair of the buildings damaged by the blasts, said a statement on the government website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.