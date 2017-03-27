U.S. Senate Advances Approval of Montenegro's Bid To Join NATO
The U.S. Senate has voted overwhelmingly to advance the approval of Montenegro's bid to join NATO, paving the way for the Balkan nation to join the military alliance. Senators on March 27 voted 97-2 in favor of ending debate and allowing a vote later this week on the ratification of its NATO membership, far more than the two-thirds majority needed.
