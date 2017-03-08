Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, 16 wou...

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, 16 wounded in fresh fighting

Ukraine's army reported Saturday two soldiers killed in clashes with Russian-backed rebels, in a new uptick in violence across eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko told reporters that two servicemen were killed and another 16 wounded in the past 24 hours, accusing insurgents of using heavy weapons against government troops.

Chicago, IL

