Trump's Excellent Russian Adventure

When you think of all the nifty things Donald Trump has done to improve U.S. relations with Russia-all those back channel meetings by his henchmen with Russian ambassadors and black-bag operatives, all the towel-snapping good times with Vladimir Putin-it's a shame to think that the Evil Empire could be responsible for bringing down his presidency. But that's the way it is with Russia: in the end-just ask FDR and his pal Uncle Joe at Yalta-it breaks your heart.

Chicago, IL

