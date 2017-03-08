Trump to ask Merkel for advice on Putin, Ukraine - US officials

President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months. U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2017.

