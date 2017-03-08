Trump to ask Merkel for advice on Put...

Trump to ask Merkel for advice on Putin, Ukraine - US officials

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months. U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine in Photos 3 min About time 2
News Russia: Polls open in parliamentary elections 9 min About time 2
News Sergey Lazarev: Crimea Is Part Of Ukraine (May '16) 12 min About time 13
News Russian Eurovision Contestant's Surprising View... (May '16) 16 min About time 6
News Blackout Grips Much of Crimea (Dec '15) 23 min About time 4
News A day of mourning in a divided Ukraine (Jun '14) 39 min About time 5
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) 1 hr About time 173
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC