[Ticker] EU confirms deal on visa-fre...

[Ticker] EU confirms deal on visa-free travel for Ukrainians

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: EUobserver

The EU council on Thursday formally confirmed a deal with the European Parliament to allow Ukrainian citizens to travel visa-free in the EU. The Maltese EU presidency said it "is hopeful that the Ukrainian visa liberalisation regime will enter into effect by the end of its term ".

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte... 10 hr About time 4
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 13 hr About time 6,475
Forums removed 13 hr About time 4
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Feb 27 About time 171
Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16) Feb 27 Advents 208
News U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15) Feb 27 Advents 21
News The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep Feb 27 Advents 488
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC