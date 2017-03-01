[Ticker] EU confirms deal on visa-free travel for Ukrainians
The EU council on Thursday formally confirmed a deal with the European Parliament to allow Ukrainian citizens to travel visa-free in the EU. The Maltese EU presidency said it "is hopeful that the Ukrainian visa liberalisation regime will enter into effect by the end of its term ".
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|10 hr
|About time
|4
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|About time
|6,475
|Forums removed
|13 hr
|About time
|4
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16)
|Feb 27
|Advents
|208
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|Feb 27
|Advents
|21
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|Feb 27
|Advents
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC