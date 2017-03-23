The coincidences mount, as another Pu...

The coincidences mount, as another Putin critic is shot dead

An outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin was shot dead in broad daylight in Kiev Thursday, just two days after a lawyer for the family of a slain Russian whistleblower was injured in a mysterious fall from his fourth-story apartment near Moscow. Denis Voronenkov was a former Russian Communist Party member who'd become increasingly critical of Putin's policies after fleeing to Ukraine in 2016.

