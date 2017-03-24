Tell the truth, shame the devil: Nune...

Tell the truth, shame the devil: Nunes' Wednesday craziness...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Salon

There was so much smoke being blown in Washington on Wednesday you could probably see it from the International Space Station. And it all seemed to come from a single polluter: Rep. Devin Nunes , chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
News Ukraine in Photos Mar 11 About time 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,249 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC