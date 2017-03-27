Super PAC Ad Calls for Special Prosec...

Super PAC Ad Calls for Special Prosecutor Into Trump-Russia Ties

Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century highlights ties between former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a new ad. A new ad from a Democratic super PAC pushing for a special prosecutor to investigate possible ties between President Donald Trump and Russia is directed toward millennial women.

