'Stop Ukrainian government's anti-Polish racism'

ETHNIC Poles blocked the international Lviv-Warsaw motorway in Ukraine on Wednesday night in protest against the Kiev government's anti-Polish racism . The action followed the firing of an anti-tank rocket at the Polish consulate in Lutsk , which campaigners say is part of a pattern of aggression against people of Polish, Belorussian and Russian descent in Ukraine since the nationalist coup of 2014 .

