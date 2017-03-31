'Stop Ukrainian government's anti-Polish racism'
ETHNIC Poles blocked the international Lviv-Warsaw motorway in Ukraine on Wednesday night in protest against the Kiev government's anti-Polish racism . The action followed the firing of an anti-tank rocket at the Polish consulate in Lutsk , which campaigners say is part of a pattern of aggression against people of Polish, Belorussian and Russian descent in Ukraine since the nationalist coup of 2014 .
