'Stop Ukrainian government's anti-Pol...

'Stop Ukrainian government's anti-Polish racism'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Dear Kitty

ETHNIC Poles blocked the international Lviv-Warsaw motorway in Ukraine on Wednesday night in protest against the Kiev government's anti-Polish racism . The action followed the firing of an anti-tank rocket at the Polish consulate in Lutsk , which campaigners say is part of a pattern of aggression against people of Polish, Belorussian and Russian descent in Ukraine since the nationalist coup of 2014 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
News Ukraine in Photos Mar 11 About time 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC