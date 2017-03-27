Staring down Putin with John McCain

John McCain once remarked that he looked into Vladimir Putin's eyes and saw "a K, a G, and a B." In the years since that trenchant truism, Putin's regime has killed or jailed dissidents; invaded Georgia; annexed Crimea; supported Ukrainian separatists; pressured the Baltic states; partnered with Bashar al-Assad in slaughtering Syrian civilians; conducted cyberwarfare against seven European countries; and hacked the Clinton campaign to help elect Donald Trump. So I asked Senator McCain how Putin - and the world - looks to him now.

