Someone Stole A Humvee From The Army And Parked It In A Residential Garage

Ukrainian servicemen take part in a welcome ceremony for the first plane from the United States with non-lethal aid, including ten Humvee vehicles, at Borispol airport near Kiev, March 25, 2015. The United States sent additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine, including unarmed drones and Humvee vehicles, a U.S. defense official said on March 11. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said parts of the U.S. package, including 30 Humvees fortified with additional armor, could come within weeks, while other parts could take longer.

