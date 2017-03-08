Slovakia's legal migrants increase bu...

Slovakia's legal migrants increase but the numbers of illegal migrants fall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Illegal migration in Slovakia decreased in 2016 year-on-year by 14.4 percent, the numbers published by the Office of Border and Alien Police show. During last year, the police recorded altogether 1,962 illegal crossings of Slovakia's outer border and 208 illegal residences in Slovakia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) 1 hr Advents 485
News Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine 7 hr About time 1
News Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16) 8 hr About time 5
News Right Wing, White Collar Russians Are Training ... 8 hr About time 5
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) 21 hr About time 972
News With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14) 22 hr About time 56
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) 22 hr About time 463
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC