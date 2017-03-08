Slovakia's legal migrants increase but the numbers of illegal migrants fall
Illegal migration in Slovakia decreased in 2016 year-on-year by 14.4 percent, the numbers published by the Office of Border and Alien Police show. During last year, the police recorded altogether 1,962 illegal crossings of Slovakia's outer border and 208 illegal residences in Slovakia.
