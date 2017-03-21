'Separatism' Trial Of RFE/RL Journalist Set To Begin In Crimea

An RFE/RL contributing correspondent is set to go on trial in Russia-annexed Crimea on separatism-related charges for an article he wrote criticizing Moscow's seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula and expressing support for a blockade of the territory initiated by Ukrainian activists. The trial of Mykola Semena, slated to open March 20 in Crimea's capital, Simferopol, comes amid mounting international pressure on Russia to drop the case against the journalist, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

