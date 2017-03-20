Saboteurs Blow Up Ukraine Warehouse F...

Saboteurs Blow Up Ukraine Warehouse Full of Tank Ammo

The Ukrainian military said unknown saboteurs blew up a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the east of the country early Thursday, but nobody was hurt. The base, which contained about 138,000 tons of ammunition, is in the city of Balakleya about 100 kilometers from the frontline of Ukraine's war against Russian-backed separatists.

