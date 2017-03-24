Russia and Ukraine out of tune over C...

Russia and Ukraine out of tune over Crimea at Eurovision

Up until Wednesday, Yulia Samoylova thought she was representing Russia at this year's Eurovision contest with her song "Flame is Burning". But this year's competition hosts Ukraine, still livid over the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 , have doused those plans.

Chicago, IL

