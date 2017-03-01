Polish court says owner of file-sharing website can be extradited to US
A Polish court has opened the way for the extradition to the United States of the owner of a file-sharing website to face charges of copyright infringement, but Artem Vaulin's defense lawyer said he would appeal against the ruling. A U.S. court indicted Vaulin, a Ukrainian, last July for copyright infringement related to the distribution of more than $1 billion worth of movies, video games, music recordings and other content.
