Polish Consulate In Western Ukraine Damaged In Attack
Officials and media reports say unidentified attackers have opened fire at the Polish Consulate in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk, damaging the roof and windows. Citing witnesses, news website Volyn24 said that the incident took place early on March 29, shortly after midnight.
