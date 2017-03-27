Polish consulate attacked in Ukrainia...

Polish consulate attacked in Ukrainian town: media

Unidentified attackers have struck the Polish consulate in the western Ukrainian town of Lutsk, damaging the roof and windows, local media said on Wednesday, citing witnesses. The newspaper said there were no casualties.

