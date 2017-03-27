Polish consulate attacked in Ukrainian town: media
Unidentified attackers have struck the Polish consulate in the western Ukrainian town of Lutsk, damaging the roof and windows, local media said on Wednesday, citing witnesses. The newspaper said there were no casualties.
