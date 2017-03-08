Poland says will 'play rough' with EU...

Poland says will 'play rough' with EU after Tusk vote

Poland will start obstructing European Union business and "play a rough game" in Brussels after the bloc angered Warsaw by reappointing Donald Tusk as head of the European Council, the foreign minister said. European Council President Donald Tusk addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2017.

