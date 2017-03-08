New Travel Order Will Cut Refugee Adm...

New Travel Order Will Cut Refugee Admissions to Below 2,000 a Month, on Average

President Trump's new travel executive order issued on Monday maintains the original's ceiling of 50,000 refugees to be resettled in the United States this fiscal year, meaning that just 12,639 more refugees are set to be admitted over the next seven months. "... I hereby proclaim that the entry of more than 50,000 refugees in fiscal year 2017 would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and thus suspend any entries in excess of that number until such time as I determine that additional entries would be in the national interest," the president's order reads.

Chicago, IL

