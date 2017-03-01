New Start 2010 under D. Trump's magnifying glass
In his interview with Reuters last week , Trump displayed the employment of an interesting tactic to the issues he was asked to comment on. The tone of the president's answers had as a backdrop repeated mentions that he is just one month into his term and precious time was wasted by the previous administration in taking a stance on various very important dossiers, that there are things that must necessarily be done, but they are known only now when they are revealed by him etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16)
|Feb 27
|Advents
|208
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|Feb 27
|Advents
|21
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|Feb 27
|Advents
|488
|Ukraine's ousted president testifies in court
|Feb 27
|Advents
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Feb 27
|Advents
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC