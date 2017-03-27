Moldovan PM and President clash over Eurasian Union rapprochement
The Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip has sent an angry letter to the country's pro-Russian President Igor Dodon, qualifying as "reckless" his request for observer status to the Moscow-led Eurasian Union and for the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with this organisation. Dodon, who won an election in November against a pro-European opponent, seeks to scrap Moldova's EU Association Agreement and replace it with an alliance with Moscow.
