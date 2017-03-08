Michael Cohen, Top Secret Internation...

Michael Cohen, Top Secret International Diplomatister

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forward

Among the many luminaries of the Trump administration, one person has emerged as a globetrotting man of mystery, carrying out top-secret diplomatic missions for his boss - Michael Cohen, formerly Trump's personal lawyer and now consigliere-without-portfolio to the White House. The Backward has obtained fragmentary transcripts of Cohen's delicate missions, opening a window onto his inimitable diplomatic style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will the Russian invasian of Ukraine go Putins ... (Sep '14) 10 hr About time 5,466
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... 12 hr About time 4
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) 19 hr Advents 485
News Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine Thu About time 1
News Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16) Thu About time 5
News Right Wing, White Collar Russians Are Training ... Thu About time 5
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Wed About time 972
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC