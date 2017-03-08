Marches call for 'A Day Without a Woman' around the world

Women hold placards during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine women-hold-placards-during-a-rally-for-gender-equality-and-against-violence-towards-women-on-international-women's-day-in-kiev,-ukraine- Kosovo feminists hold a sign reading "We march we don't celebrate" as they march on the occasion of the International Women's Day. kosovo-feminists-hold-a-sign-reading-"we-march-we-don't-celebrate"-as-they-march-on-the-occasion-of-the-international-women's-day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.