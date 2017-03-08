March 11: four finals tonight and son...

March 11: four finals tonight and song presentations underway

Despite Russia ready to announce their withdraw on Monday, Azerbaijan and Serbia are presenting their songs along with the revamped version of the UK, on March 11th, Albania presents the revamped version of their English Eurovision entry "World" on March 12th and Bulgaria most likely will announce their Eurovision 2017 entry and artist on March 13th. Tonight four national finals take place tonight.

