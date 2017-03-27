Life under Russia not all it was cracked up to be: Crimean ex-leader

The pro-Moscow Crimean politician who signed a document handing control over the Ukrainian peninsula to Russia in March 2014 said the three years since had been a time of disappointment for many people in the region. Alexei Chaliy, who at the time of Russia's annexation was the self-proclaimed governor of Crimea's biggest city Sevastopol, said he has no regrets about the region becoming part of Russia - a status that Ukraine and most other countries do not recognise.

