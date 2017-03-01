Let's not make Ukraine policy without...

Let's not make Ukraine policy without talking to Ukrainians

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

First, there is a suggestion that Russia and the West may want to negotiate a grand bargain in which Ukraine would be relegated to Russia's sphere of influence. Second, there is impatience with the slow pace of anti-corruption reforms inside Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... 1 hr About time 3
News Muslims, Jews - we i ght Russia as one, says Uk... 2 hr About time 125
News Conflict in Ukraine continues to take civilian ... 2 hr About time 5
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... 2 hr About time 59
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr About time 5,488
Ignore the troll aka LIMPY aka PolakPotrafi (Aug '15) 3 hr About time 69
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 15 hr Mikey 130
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC