Key aid provider says it can't operate in rebel-held Ukraine
The largest provider of humanitarian aid in rebel-held eastern Ukraine said on Wednesday that it has suspended its operations there. The charity foundation run by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov has been distributing food and other supplies to residents in the rebel-controlled east, where most of the international aid organizations have no access.
