James Comey hearings: DNC behind Manafort's Ukraine scandal, source says
Lawmakers are expected to grill FBI Director James Comey about reported intercepts of communications and financial data between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The Senate Intelligence Committee will be looking for clarification on the scope of the FBI inquiry, part of which is reportedly focused on Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort's work as a political adviser for Ukraine's former Russia-leaning government.
