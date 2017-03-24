In Eastern Ukraine, Troops Tiptoeing ...

In Eastern Ukraine, Troops Tiptoeing up to Front Line Risk Heavy Battles

Ukrainian government troops and separatist fighters have drawn closer to each other at several places along the tense front line in eastern Ukraine, monitors say, raising the risk of violent flare-ups that could wreck a shaky ceasefire. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitors a ceasefire agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, says such advances violate the spirit of the accord.

