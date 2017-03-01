I confess to meeting with the Russian ambassador
So, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, spoke at the University of Virginia, in an event organized by the Center for Politics , which no doubt has video of the proceedings and was of course in on the conspiracy. Kislyak was once ambassador to Belgium and to NATO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Sun
|About time
|10
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Sat
|About time
|175
|Russian Nazis show their colours; Red, Black, W... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|About time
|17
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Ukraine appoints young woman to lead purge of b...
|Sat
|About time
|67
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|Sat
|About time
|54
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Sat
|About time
|324
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC