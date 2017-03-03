Huhtamaki Adds Paper Cup Manufacturin...

Huhtamaki Adds Paper Cup Manufacturing Unit in Ukraine

Huhtamaki will set up a greenfield paper cup manufacturing unit in Kiev, Ukraine. With local manufacturing, Huhtamaki will be able to better serve both its local and global customers, and help them grow.

