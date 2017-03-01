How Much Does It Cost to Tell a Lie That Big?
It was quite expected but I am having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that the US backed propaganda organization, the White Helmets , has effectively received an Oscar for the short documentary film about them. Which, of course, indicates that it is not just acceptable to twist facts and call a group of people with documented criminal activities "heroes", but it is acceptable to award them with cultural, artistic and humanistic recognition.
