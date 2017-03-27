Holocaust memorial vandalized in west...

Holocaust memorial vandalized in western Ukraine

16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Nazi symbols were spray-painted on a monument to Holocaust victims in Ukraine that was erected near their mass graves. The letter X was painted on the Star of David emblazoned on the monument near the western city of Ternopil.

Chicago, IL

