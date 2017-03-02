HBO's 'Cries From Syria' focuses on children in refugee crisis
Anyone with even a shred social conscience should find the comprehensive Syrian civil war documentary "Cries From Syria" a truly devastating experience. It should be required viewing for any public official involved with shaping any laws or policies regarding the fate of Syrian refugees.
