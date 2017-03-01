GOP congressman worries: Russia might...

GOP congressman worries: Russia might move in the Balkans

Read more: Washington Examiner

Russia might take advantage of instability in Macedonia to recover some of the Balkan territory lost following the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to a Republican lawmaker. "At the very least you can imagine them playing a provocative role," Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., told the Washington Examiner .

Chicago, IL

