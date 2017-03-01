GOP congressman worries: Russia might move in the Balkans
Russia might take advantage of instability in Macedonia to recover some of the Balkan territory lost following the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to a Republican lawmaker. "At the very least you can imagine them playing a provocative role," Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., told the Washington Examiner .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|14 hr
|About time
|10
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Sat
|About time
|175
|Russian Nazis show their colours; Red, Black, W... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|About time
|17
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Ukraine appoints young woman to lead purge of b...
|Sat
|About time
|67
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|Sat
|About time
|54
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Sat
|About time
|324
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC