Get To Know These Three Latin American Jewish Poets On #WorldPoetryDay
On National Poetry Day, we introduced you to four of our favorite American Jewish poets. Now, for World Poetry Day, get to know three Latin American Jewish poets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|22 min
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC