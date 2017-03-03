FT: Trump's Russia Relationship Leave...

FT: Trump's Russia Relationship Leaves Capitol Hill Puzzled

President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia has many in the capital, both Democrats and Republicans, confused and concerned, Financial Times reports. Two members of Trump's administration, former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have attracted controversy after reports surfaced that they had undisclosed communications with Russian officials.

Chicago, IL

