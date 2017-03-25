Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Ukrainian capital
Kiev police chief Andriy Kryshchenko confirmed in televised comments that "the identity of the dead man has been established" as former Communist lawmaker Denis Voronenkov. The person, suspected of killing former Russian State Duma lawmaker Denis Voronenkov in Kiev , had an identity document issued by Ukraine's National Guard, Ukrainian media reported Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.
