Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Kiev, police say

Ukraine accused Russia of " state terrorism" after a former Russian lawmaker and key witness in a treason case against former leader Viktor Yanukovich was shot dead in broad daylight outside a hotel in central Kiev on Thursday . The slaying ignited an uproar between Moscow and Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko immediately calling the killing an "act of state terrorism" by Russian Federation.

