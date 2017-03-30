Former Russian lawmaker shot dead in Kiev, police say
Ukraine accused Russia of " state terrorism" after a former Russian lawmaker and key witness in a treason case against former leader Viktor Yanukovich was shot dead in broad daylight outside a hotel in central Kiev on Thursday . The slaying ignited an uproar between Moscow and Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko immediately calling the killing an "act of state terrorism" by Russian Federation.
