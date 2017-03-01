Firms seized in rebel-held east Ukraine as blockade tension mounts
A leading telecoms firm and a humanitarian group owned by Ukraine's richest man said on Wednesday they had been forced to stop operating in territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists as their offices had been seized by armed men. An armed man stands guard during the visit of head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko to the Yuzovsky metallurgical plant in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Enter
|6,472
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Feb 27
|About time
|171
|Russia Back to 1990s POVERTY LEVELS! (Apr '16)
|Feb 27
|Advents
|208
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|Feb 27
|Advents
|21
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|Feb 27
|Advents
|488
|Ukraine's ousted president testifies in court
|Feb 27
|Advents
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Feb 27
|Advents
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC