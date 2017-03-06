EU: The Balkans risk becoming a 'ches...

EU: The Balkans risk becoming a 'chessboard' for big powers

The EU warned Friday that the Western Balkans risk becoming a "chessboard" in a game between major powers, as Britain accused Russia of meddling in the region. Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign policy chief, said there was "profound" concern about a region where dangerous historic tensions were also flaring up.

Chicago, IL

