EU: The Balkans risk becoming a 'chessboard' for big powers
The EU warned Friday that the Western Balkans risk becoming a "chessboard" in a game between major powers, as Britain accused Russia of meddling in the region. Federica Mogherini, the European Union's foreign policy chief, said there was "profound" concern about a region where dangerous historic tensions were also flaring up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Enter
|6,482
|Forums removed
|Mar 5
|About time
|10
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|175
|Russian Nazis show their colours; Red, Black, W... (Jun '15)
|Mar 4
|About time
|17
|Ukraine appoints young woman to lead purge of b...
|Mar 4
|About time
|67
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|Mar 4
|About time
|54
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Mar 4
|About time
|324
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC