EU, Russia tensions rise after Putin agrees to sell fighter jets to Serbia
In a move showcasing Vladimir Putin's continued expansionist polices throughout Europe, Russia has agreed to send a batch of fighter jets, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia. According to Serbian Defense Minister Zoran Djordjevic, during a visit by the Balkan nation's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow earlier this week Putin pledged that Russia will soon send the country six MiG-29 fighter jets, 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC