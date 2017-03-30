EU, Russia tensions rise after Putin ...

EU, Russia tensions rise after Putin agrees to sell fighter jets to Serbia

Fox News

In a move showcasing Vladimir Putin's continued expansionist polices throughout Europe, Russia has agreed to send a batch of fighter jets, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia. According to Serbian Defense Minister Zoran Djordjevic, during a visit by the Balkan nation's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow earlier this week Putin pledged that Russia will soon send the country six MiG-29 fighter jets, 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles.

Chicago, IL

