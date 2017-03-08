Dihaj reveals Azerbaijan's 'Skeletons...

Dihaj reveals Azerbaijan's 'Skeletons' [VIDEO]

Forty-three countries will participate in the Eurovision 2017 that will take place in the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, following Ukraine's victory at the 2016 contest in Stockholm with the song "1944", performed by Jamala. The song "Skeletons" is an epic electro-ballad.

Chicago, IL

