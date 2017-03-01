Czar bust in Crimea reportedly appears to shed tears
Russian news reports say curious and pious people are visiting a bust of the last czar in the Crimean capital after reports spread that the sculpture appeared to be weeping. The bust of Nicholas II was erected near the Crimean prosecutor's office in Simferopol in 2016, two years after Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.
